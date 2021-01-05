Mississippi Humanities Council receives $375K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) announced the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded them a $375,000 grant. The funds will be used to support humanities education in Mississippi prisons.

The grant will support humanities courses taught by Hinds Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi Delta Community College for the next two years as part of a new Community College Prison Education Consortium.

MHC has recently partnered with community colleges to help provide for-credit courses for incarcerated learners. This grant will enable the Council to expand these programs and hire a project coordinator to work with the community colleges and the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) to facilitate student enrollment and recruitment, course management, and teacher training.

“We are so excited about The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s support of this work,” said Dr. Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the MHC. “Our ultimate goal is to help create a sustained statewide program of community college education in our state’s prison facilities.”

