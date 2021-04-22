Mississippi Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equality holds march in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Immigrant Caravan and March began in Seattle, Washington, in early April. Members of the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equality (IAJE) are passing a torch from coast to coast as a reminder to President Biden and his administration to keep their promise of immigration reform in America.

Earlier this month, IAJE presented a letter to President Biden asking him to use executive orders to undo the impact of some immigration raids that happened under former President Trump. The letter calls for deported and detained workers to be returned home and granted work authorization for those impacted by the ICE raids.

The letter also calls for immigrants to be included in any future pandemic relief packages, and it calls for an improved citizenship process along with the Abolishment of ICE. Some said they never really feared the possibility of deportation before the Trump administration.

Smith Park in Jackson was the last stop for the Mississippi Immigrant Caravan after making several stops across the state.