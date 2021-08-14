Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance provides vaccinations to Hispanic community

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance partnered with the Jackson Free Clinic on Saturday to bring vaccinations to the Hispanic community.

A total of 150 vaccinations were administered at a local church in Carthage. Those who attended the event said they were happy to receive the vaccine.

“I’m happy because I think everybody wants to get back to normal and of course a lot of people work and it makes it easier if y’all come to our location,” said Briseyda Hernandez.

“Usually some families have a very hard time to look for that medicine, because they don’t have enough money for the vaccine or the medicine that they need so it’s a really good thing that they brought it here so that everybody can have a chance to get the medicine and get vaccinated for their safety,” said Brittany Ramriez.

The next vaccination event for the Hispanic community will be on August 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at El Pueblo in Forest.