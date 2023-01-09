WJTV
by: Tom Wright
Posted: Jan 9, 2023 / 12:36 PM CST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 12:39 PM CST
House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brief reporters on the legislative session ahead; Gov. Tate Reeves sidesteps potential veto overrides as he registers for re-election. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.
