Mississippi Insight for May 16, 2021: Rush and Wolfe

MDES unemployment director Timothy Rush breaks down the numbers on jobless benefits, before and after the governor’s decision to opt out of extended federal benefits. And Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe updates her investigation of Brett Favre and his links to Mississippi’s sprawling welfare fraud scandal. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown, produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In reference to a question to our MDES guest, Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate as of March 2021 was 6.3%, with 80,300 people available for work but looking for a job. See MDES’ Labor Market Data report for more information.