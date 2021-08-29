Mississippi Insight for Aug. 29, 2021: Byers, Choucair and Greene

This week, we’re focused on the COVID-19 surge in Mississippi. What will it take to get more Mississippians vaccinated? The White House’s vaccination coordinator talks about the federal campaign to get shots into arms. There’s rising concerns about school children and teachers, both exposed to the deadly Delta variant; the superintendent for Jackson Public Schools lays out the thought process behind new virtual options for students. And, we’ll hear the governor’s latest pitch in favor of income tax elimination in our state as lawmakers hear testimony on the proposals. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown; produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.