JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, August 18, to provide an update on COVID-19.

They will discuss the growing infections in Mississippi, as well as quarantines in schools. On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said about 20,000 students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure in the state, which is about 4.5% of the public school population.