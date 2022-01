12 News’ Melanie Christopher hosts as the former CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield, talks with Jade Bulecza about COVID-19, kids and schools. And MississippiToday.org’s Marshall Ramsey explores the year past and the year to come with his award-winning editorial cartoons. Produced by Tom Wright.

Mississippi Insight’s Byron Brown will be back next week with more of the political and current affairs coverage that you demand – only on 12 News and WJTV.com.