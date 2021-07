JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Former Mississippi First Lady Elise Varner Winter, the widow of Gov. William Winter, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Jackson. She was 95.

During her time as first lady, she played a principal role in the governor’s efforts to reform the state’s educational system. Winter helped lead a statewide grassroots campaign, along with her husband. She made speeches, visited classrooms and explained the governor's plans.