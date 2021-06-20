Mississippi Insight for June 20, 2021: Dobbs and Routh

This morning, we’re joined by the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Should Mississippians be concerned about potential new outbreaks? Are we letting our guard down too soon? And what can be done to vaccinate more of our family and neighbors? Also, we continue our look at criminal justice in the Capital City. Christopher Routh, deputy public defender for Hinds County, joins us with his thoughts on violent crime and bottlenecks in the county’s court system. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown; produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.