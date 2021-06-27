Mississippi Insight for June 27, 2021: Pender and Ratiu

Is House Speaker Philip Gunn preparing to run against Gov. Tate Reeves? Fresh reporting from our partners at MississippiToday.org suggests a developing primary battle among Republicans in 2023. Mississippi Today’s Geoff Pender joins us with his latest reporting on the gubernatorial outlook. Also ahead, housing prices are sky high – great news for sellers, but what about home buyers.? How does this impact renters? Is Mississippi’s housing market healthy, or in need of a reset? We have analysis this morning from Realtor.com‘s senior economist, George Ratiu. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown, produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.