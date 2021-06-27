Mississippi Insight for June 27, 2021: Pender and Ratiu

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect who wounded an FBI agent on Saturday night.

According to JPD Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when the suspect, Demario Cotton, opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene. He was driving a dark in color Yukon.