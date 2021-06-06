Mississippi Insight for June 6, 2021: Harper and Shrader

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In light of National Gun Violence Awareness weekend, Wear Orange and the Initiative to Pray held a prayer vigil in hopes of ending the violence in Jackson.

The first stop on the prayer vigil was at Texaco honoring the recent death of 18 year old Kennedy Hobbs. Then faith leaders and community members stopped at the children’s hospital to honor Nine year old Ashton Waldon. Leaders say violence in Jackson has to stop.