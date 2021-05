SUNDAY: High pressure to our east will remain in charge. Winds will be lighter than the past few days, which will help our afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. It won't be too humid, either, but it will feel like the lower 90s in many locations.

NEXT WEEK: Much of next week will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will remain hot, around 90 degrees, and the humidity will increase throughout the week. High pressure over the south will keep most rain and thunderstorm activity well off to our north, but a few showers and rumbles of thunder could invade our northernmost counties late in the week.