Mississippi Insight for May 30, 2021: The Brain Drain

Mississippi is losing population as most other states are growing. What’s behind these losses? Why are we losing our best and brightest? And what can we do to stem the tide? Mississippi Today’s Adam Ganucheau joins us to discuss an ambitious reporting project designed to answer those questions. Also, Carla Lewis, C Spire’s chief technology officer explains why her company went all in with support for the state’s new Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.