Mississippi Insight for Nov. 14, 2021: Michel and Maldonado

The state of Mississippi is flush with increased revenues and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and the new infrastructure bill. But are state lawmakers prepared to quickly get money to where it’s most needed in our state? Senator Walter Michel talks about his role with a new subcomittee, the process of negotiating with the house and the governor, how to fill big gaps in hospital nurse staffing, and much more. Also, kids and COVID-19 vaccinations: We’re joined by Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, an expert on pediatrics and infectious diseases at Stanford University. She’ll have advice for parents about the safety of vaccinations for younger age groups and the big picture on immunizing children against infections in the U.S. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown, produced by Tom Wright.