Mississippi Insight for Nov. 14, 2021: Michel and Maldonado

MONDAY: Skies are clear to start off our Monday and with sunshine, we will slowly be warming to the upper 60s at lunchtime and low to mid 70s this afternoon for highs. The above normal temps are thanks to a southerly wind shift, with warmer air off the Gulf of Mexico. The warmest spots will likely be across the Southern Delta. We stay really comfortable the next several days with mostly sunshine and daily afternoon high temperatures in the 70s.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: As a high pressure ridge slowly slides to our east, skies will be mostly sunny. Continued southerly flow will warm us up even further, in the mid 70s on Tuesday, and possibly even the upper 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. By Wednesday, the wind will take on a little more of a westerly component, and the humidity will start to rise ahead of an approaching cold front.