MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) - McComb police and firefighters are investigating after a 68-year-old man died in an apartment fire. The incident happened on Saturday, November 6 at the G4 Community Parks Apartment Complex on Gillis Circle around 4:00 a.m.

Investigators said Johnny Harris, 68, died in the fire. They said Kelvin Gooden, 42, and Betty Harris, 60, were able to escape by jumping from the second floor window.