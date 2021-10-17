Mississippi Insight for Oct. 16, 2021: Hosemann, Yancey and Ta

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann talks with 12 News’ Thao Ta about his push for education funding in Mississippi. His to-do list includes more money for building repairs at public schools, teacher pay hikes, and more access for pre-K education. Also, medical marijuana legislation: Why hasn’t the governor called a special session to consider it? We hear from House negotiator Lee Yancey on the bill and get the LG’s thoughts on the impasse. Hosted by Byron Brown, produced by Tom Wright.

Producer’s note: This edition aired Saturday night, Oct. 16, due to sports coverage Sunday morning. Mississippi Insight broadcasts next week in its regular time slot, Sunday at 10:30 AM, following Face The Nation.