Mississippi Insight for Oct. 24, 2021: Stern, Lumumba and Wardle

Is the city of Jackson truly the new Flint, Michigan? A new lawsuit blasts city officials and state health authorities for allegedly failing to guard against toxic lead levels in our drinking water. We’ll hear from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and attorney Corey M. Stern, a nationally recognized advocate for people impacted by toxic drinking water. Also, guarding against misinformation in the Information Age: Dr. Claire Wardle from FirstDraftNews.org talks about what news consumers and journalists alike should do to stem the spread of bogus info. And we’ll look at the annual Mississippi Top 50 awards. Hosted by Byron Brown, produced by Tom Wright.