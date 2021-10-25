Mississippi Insight for Oct. 24, 2021: Stern, Lumumba and Wardle

CRENSHAW, Miss. — Crenshaw Police said that a mass shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in Crenshaw, Mississippi, a tiny town of just a few hundred people about 50 miles south of Memphis.

Crenshaw police are handling the investigation, and they confirmed that at least two were killed and two others were injured.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. outside at the Marie Lyles Meadows apartments on Jones Street, the Quitman County Sheriff said. Police have not made any official statements, or said anything about a suspect, but officers have been busy all night at the scene.

Two of the three victims who died have been identified by the Quitman County Sheriff as 24-year-old Derrick Small Jr. and 19-year-old Deshun Anderson. The third victim has not been identified.