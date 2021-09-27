Mississippi Insight for Sept. 26, 2021: Steffey and Jordan

Mandates and bans: Mississippi law faces court scrutiny and the media spotlight over COVID-19 vaccinations, abortion restrictions, and voting rights. Legal analyst Matt Steffey joins us to discuss some key hearings coming up in the nation’s highest courts. And a new initiative to monitor kids and protect them from digital threats. Can C Spire and the tech safety firm Bark keep up with growing safety and security risks online? Bark’s Titania Jordan explains their approach. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown; produced by Tom Wright.