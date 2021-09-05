Mississippi Insight for Sept. 5, 2021: Michael Guest

SUNDAY: We will warm into the 90s for Sunday afternoon, which will likely be our warmest day in the forecast. Highs fall back into the upper 80s and near 90 degrees for the week ahead. That will be as storm chances begin to increase. Tomorrow's rain chance is only around twenty percent, but a front arrives this evening, scattered storms will move in and those chances last through Labor Day Monday.

LABOR DAY: A few scattered storms may be possible Monday morning as a front weakens to our south. But by the afternoon, pop up storms and showers will be possible, typical of summertime here in Mississippi. The holiday will not be a washout though, with about a 60% chances for storms. Just keep an eye to the sky for possible impacts to your outdoor plans.