Mississippi Insight for Sept. 5, 2021: Michael Guest

This week, Mississippi’s Third District congressman joins us. Republican Michael Guest is the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. We’ll talk about the critical needs of infrastructure in this state, Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and much more.
This is an extended version of the interview broadcast on Sept. 5, 2021. Hosted by Byron Brown; produced by Rob Taylor and Tom Wright.