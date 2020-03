HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - An Oak Grove High School student made a commitment to the U.S. Army with is friends and his parents by his side. Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Soldier, administered the oath of enlistment from the International Space Station to Tyler Youngblood.

Morgan also answered questions about his journey from the U.S. Army to NASA, noting that the Army has space enabled systems as key components of operations.