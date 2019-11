The full interview as Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene sits down with 12 News Byron Brown. The interview, excerpts of which aired on Mississippi Insight, covers a wide range of topics. Dr. Greene discusses Jackson Public Schools' 5-year plan. He addresses challenges he's faced, success stories, school security and how the current political climate in the state and city impacts how he does his job and how JPS operates. Dr. Greene also grades his first-year on the job.