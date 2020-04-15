Mississippi Insurance Department to open mobile field office

COLLIN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) will open a mobile field office in Collins to serve those affected by Sunday’s storms.

According to MID, representatives will set up in the Covington County Sheriff’s Office parking lot (1107 Main Street, Collins, MS 39428) at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Beginning on Thursday, April 16, 2020, hours will be 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Monday-Saturday, as needed moving forward.

MID will be on site staffing our mobile storm claim assistance unit.

Answer questions about your policy.

Discuss limits, policy conditions, and exclusions.

Help you understand and navigate the claims process.

Help you reach your insurance company or adjuster.

Understand additional living expenses (ALE) and how it works.

Explain depreciation and how to recover it under some policies.

Explain what emergency repairs you can make.

“We are offering our services in south Mississippi where the worst of the storms hit. We hope that consumers in surrounding cities and counties will take advantage of this resource,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “The Mississippi Insurance Department is happy to assist those affected by the storms in other parts of the state by email or phone.”

For help with your insurance-related questions, call 601-359-3569 or 601-359-3137 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov