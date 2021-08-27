Mississippi jackpots hit $322M for Powerball, $288M for Mega Millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall this weekend, and Mississippians are stocking up ahead of the storm. As you prepare for the storm, it's recommended to fill your home with emergency food, water and medical supplies.

“Every needs to be prepared. You should always keep you a good working flashlight for emergencies like this and always keep stocked up on freshwater because you never know when they're going to blow off the shelves, then you're not going to have any, and you definitely need water," said Home Depot Assistant Manager Joe Medley, Jr.