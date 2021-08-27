Mississippi jackpots hit $322M for Powerball, $288M for Mega Millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has big jackpot numbers heading into the weekend.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated at $288 million. The Saturday jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $110,000, while Saturday’s Powerball is an estimated $322 million.

A Kemper County player also claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game on Friday. The player purchased the winning ticket from Scooba Junction on U.S. Highway 45.

