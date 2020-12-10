Mississippi Jews prepare for pandemic-friendly Chanukah celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Menorahs like the one at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson will be lighting up one candle at a time in Jewish communities worldwide for the next eight days.

It’s the festival of lights, usually entailing large gatherings of family and friends with traditional food like potato pancakes and jelly filled doughnuts.

But we’re still fighting the pandemic, so Jews across Mississippi, like Rabbi Joseph Rosen are still working to make this year’s celebrations and worship happen remotely.

“The congregation is gathering on Zoom for our first candle lighting,” Rosen said. “I’ve set up in our studio our large menorah that we’ll use for all eight nights. We’re gonna sing some songs, sing the candle blessings, do a couple of interactive sessions.”

Jackson is not the only city in Mississippi that hosts a small but strong population of Jewish People. A couple of cities in the Delta such as Indianola do that too. The mayor, Steve Rosenthaal is Jewish, he said he’s going to make the most out of his Channukah.

“This hopefully will be a one time situation,” Rosenthaal said. “We’ll get passed this. we’ll get back to normal. don’t let it get you down.”

Mayor Rosenthaal said that Chanukkah 2021 will have to compensate for this year’s restrictions.

“We’ll do double time next year,” Rosenthaal said.

Both Rosen and Rosenthaal said that this year’s celebration will be one to remember.