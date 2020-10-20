Mississippi joins DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Mississippi filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to prevent Google from unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets. Fitch joined the Department of Justice and 10 other state attorneys general in the lawsuit.

“When companies engage in fierce marketplace innovation, consumers benefit,” said Fitch. “But, Google crossed the line and engaged in the kind of monopolistic behaviors that do harm not only to individual consumers, but also to the market itself. We bring this suit to promote competition by making room for others to grow.”

The lawsuit claims that Google acted unlawfully to maintain its position in search and search advertising on the internet. It states that “absent a court order, Google will continue executing its anticompetitive strategy, crippling the competitive process, reducing consumer choice, and stifling innovation.

Google’s public policy team said a full statement is pending Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the company stated on Twitter: “Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they choose to — not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives.”

In addition to Mississippi, the Attorneys General of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas joined the Department of Justice in the lawsuit.

