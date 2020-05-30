Mississippi judge announces retirement

OXFORD, Miss. – A Mississippi judge will be giving up his seat on the bench at the end of next month.

According to a letter announcing his retirement, Circuit Judge John A. Gregory said he intended to fulfill his term after he qualified for re-election in 2018 but because of some “life-changing events,” he has since decided that now would be a good time to retire.

The Oxford Eagle reports Gregory’s official retirement is June 30. Also retiring that date is Senior Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth, who announced he was leaving in January.