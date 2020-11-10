Mississippi justices hear dispute over state budget power

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a dispute between the governor and top lawmakers over control of the state budget.
Two Republican leaders in the House sued Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in early August, weeks after Reeves vetoed portions of some budget bills. House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White said Reeves was encroaching on legislators’ power to make budget decisions.
Attorneys for the governor said Reeves acted properly because he did not veto conditions put on state spending.
