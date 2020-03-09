Mississippi lawmakers kill bills to ban or regulate kratom

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi legislators have killed bills that would either ban or regulate kratom. It is an herbal drug derived from a tree that’s native to Southeast Asia.

Kratom can be used for pain relief. It is currently unregulated in most parts of the United States. But, it has been outlawed by a few local governments in Mississippi.

During a recent public hearing, some kratom users said the drug helps them with arthritis and other types of pain. Doctors and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officers said kratom can be dangerous and addictive.