Mississippi lawmakers pass bill to help Jackson collect delinquent water accounts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives passed a bill that aims to help Jackson with the collection of delinquent water accounts and have cleared people who still owe a balance.

Senate Bill 2856, authored by Senator John Horhn, would allow the City of Jackson to establish a flexible payment plan for water and sewer bills to accommodate citizens who need more time to bring their accounts current.

The bill would also allow the city to shuffle existing debt so its bond rating would not be negatively affected.

Senate Bill 2856 passed the House on Wednesday, June 17, by a 118-0 vote. It passed the Senate on March 5, 51-0.

The bill is now headed to Governor Tate Reeves, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

