Mississippi lawmakers react to lockdown, protests on U.S. Capitol grounds

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following violent protests by supporters of President Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers were required to evacuate from the House and Senate floor and the count for electoral vote remain at a halt.

Inside the building at the time of the breach were Mississippi representatives, including Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), House of Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.).

Thompson and Kelly tweeted the following after being escorted to safety:

Locked in Capitol and securing face mask for members. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 6, 2021

Please keep protests peaceful and lawful. I condemn all acts of violence. #MS01 — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 6, 2021

Thompson, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson also shared their reaction to the ongoing riots.

“Political violence is always wrong. Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayer and God’s protection,” expressed Gov. Reeves.

“These thugs have no respect for our democracy,” tweeted Thompson.

“The violent storming of the Capitol is unacceptable in our country governed by the rule of law. The protesters who stormed the Capitol have done nothing to help; only hurt their cause. Pray for America, for only God can save us,” tweeted Gipson.

Congressman Guest also released the following comment to 12 News.

“I was on the house floor when protesters attempted to breach the chamber. Capital Police evacuated all members off the floor and into one of the committee rooms. It is a sad day for our country,” he stated.

Additional Mississippi lawmakers and political organizations responded to the violence.

Thank you for the messages of concern. My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I'm grateful for @CapitolPolice & those working to stabilize the situation. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 6, 2021

To everyone who has asked, I am safe.



I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 6, 2021

The @MSGOP strongly condemns the violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol. It is inexcusable and an affront to the dignity of the nation we love. https://t.co/LmRlsC5iNU — Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) January 6, 2021

