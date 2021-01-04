Mississippi lawmakers return for 2021 legislative session on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature will begin its 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, January 5. There’s optimism from both Democrats and Republicans, but this session could be impacted by the coronavirus.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann proposed pushing the legislative session back due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I support going in tomorrow, but recessing due to the pandemic because we have challenges as it is. So I think at least until we get a chance to try and make some attempts to get the virus contained somewhat, we would be better served,” said Sen. Sollie Norwood, District 28 (D-Miss.).

“We have to be better at educating people, making sure that people are being safe. But yet at the same time, we have to protect civil liberties. I think Mississippians are sick of lockdowns. We’re tired of watching our businesses suffer because of government overreach. So there has to be a balance certainly the quicker we get back to normal as a state the better,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel, District 42 (R-Miss.).

Sen. Norwood said his priorities for the new session are healthcare, COVID-19, infrastructure and criminal justice reform. Sen. McDaniel said tax cuts and defending civil liberties will be his concerns.

