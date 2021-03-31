Mississippi lawmakers to wrap up legislative session on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the legislative session comes to a close, the Mississippi Legislature is wrapping up a few more pressing items on their agenda.

Many lawmakers were hoping to adjourn on Wednesday, but business will continue on Thursday. Leaders said the reason for their return on Thursday was Senate Bill 2825.

The bill focuses on transportation and infrastructure. It would allow farmers and other producers to put more weight on the roads during harvest time.

Some said the bill would hurt the same people it’s designed to help. Certain bridges have weight limits and finding alternate routes could lead to them spending more on gas.

State Senator John Horhn said, “The House was adamant about working through the pandemic. I’m actually glad that we wound up doing that, because I’m ready to get out of here, and I think a lot of folks are ready to get up out of here.”

Lawmakers hope Thursday will be the end of the 2021 Legislative Session.