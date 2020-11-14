Mississippi lawmakers urge safety precaution following statewide increase in cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recording more than a thousand cases for three consecutive days, Mississippi lawmakers are urging people to follow the CDC guidelines.

Lawmakers said it’s time to take the virus seriously especially before the holiday season.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, more than 133,000 people have contracted the coronavirus. Representative De’Keither Stamps said we are failing.

“As a nation and as a state the cases are still increasing so I would give us a D or an F.”

Stamps said in order to be successful in the fight is to increase testing and separate those who have tested positive and fix the hospital situation.

“God help you if you have a stroke, heart attack, get in an accident God help you right now. We need to build more hospitals and that’s something that the state can do to help in this issue along with proper leadership to make sure that we make the correct decision and educate people of the severity of the situation,” said Rep. Stamps.

Representative Stephanie Foster said a way to help fight the pandemic is to make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.

“This is my eighth stop and I’m going through my district because a lot of times the senior citizens and disabled are able to get out and find these supplies,” said Rep. Foster.

Representative Randy Rushing said people can be responsible enough to make their own decisions, but people can’t let their guards down.

“As hard as it’s going to be especially through the end of the year and we’re going to have to remind ourselves that it’s better to not gather at large gatherings and try to be respectful of others and our own selves.”

The representatives said people must recognize that the virus is still present and slowing the spread starts with one another.

