Mississippi leaders address Thursday’s severe weather damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During Governor Tate Reeves’ news conference on the state’s COVID-19 response, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel discussed the severe weather that hit the state overnight.

He said about 20,000 people are without power across Mississippi. Damage assessments are still underway.

Michel confirmed there were water rescues throughout the Jackson-metro area. There was also wind damage in Pike and Lincoln counties.

Reeves announced a sixth federal disaster declaration that was approved by President Donald Trump.

“I am told, and I’m very pleased to hear this. And I want to personally thank President Trump and his team that the Federal Emergency Management Agency did just approve our federal declaration request for the severe weather that occurred February 10-18, 2020. As you’ve heard me say, we had five declarations. We now have six federal emergency declarations over the last three months,” said Reeves.

Survivor assistance centers are expected to open from Sunday’s tornado damage.

