Mississippi leaders attend “Fill the Seat” rally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trump Victory and the Mississippi GOP hosted a “Fill the Seat” rally in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She is President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attendees at the rally called for Democrat Mike Espy, who is challenging Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, to urge U.S. Senate Democrats to confirm Barrett.

“Thank you in advance to the United States Senate for confirming her to this critical post. Not only important for today, not only for our generation, but for the next generation and decades to come,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (R-Miss.).

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) also attended the rally at the Mississippi State Capitol.

LATEST STORIES: