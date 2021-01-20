Mississippi leaders on inauguration of Biden, Harris

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressional leaders from Mississippi attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tweeted, “It is great to be at the U.S. Capitol today with my wife, Gayle. The inaugural ceremony is one of the majestic symbols of our republic, representing the orderly transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) tweeted, “Happy Inauguration Day! Trump is gone, Hallelujah!”

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker attends inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Courtesy: U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker)

Congressman Bennie Thompson attends inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Courtesy: Rep. Bennie Thompson)

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released the following statement on Wednesday’s inauguration.

I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris well as they undertake the serious challenges facing our beloved country. I am committed to working with the new administration and my colleagues to find common-ground solutions to defend our nation and to rebuild an economy damaged by a pandemic that continues to claim too many of our fellow citizens. Overcoming these challenges will require the Senate, now divided 50-50, to work together. This is what the American people expect and deserve even in the face of the divisions that define our national politics. Finally, as a conservative, I am grateful for the good accomplished by President Trump and his administration. I believe our national path forward can, and should, build on those achievements in the months and years ahead.” U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) released the following statement about the inauguration.

It has been a pleasure to work with President Trump and his Administration to deliver many victories to the families of south Mississippi. Under his leadership, we’ve successfully delivered a record-breaking economy, a stronger military, a more secure border, modernized trade agreements, record job creation, a renewed focus on NASA and space exploration, the confirmation of three Supreme Court Justices, left the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal and rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine to restore our way of life. These all are very notable accomplishments, and I commend President Trump on a job well done. The time for a peaceful transition of power has arrived. As we make this transition, I have every intention of holding President Biden accountable for his promise to serve all Americans and not just those who are members of his party. I expect our new President to put the best interests of America and our people first. Let it be known that America’s problems are not best met with socialist proposals that are going to further erode our years of historic economic success, grow our national debt, and stifle job creation. Americans deserve real solutions that will get this country back on track.” Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Sen. Derrick Simmons, who is the Mississippi Senate Minority Leader, released the following statement about the inauguration.