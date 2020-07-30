Mississippi leaders react to President Trump’s remark to delay 2020 election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the 2020 presidential election, politicians from Mississippi reacted to his statement.

Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.), U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) responded to the president’s remark.

The President is right to be concerned about the safety of Americans in November, but our states appear capable of carrying out safe elections this year without risking the fairness of our elections. I strongly oppose universal mail-in voting, which would lead to more instances of voter fraud and could delay the outcome of the election for several weeks. I have voted against measures in the House of Representatives that would fundamentally change our elections and I am confident that our state election officials are prepared to take the proper precautions to protect Americans at the ballot box in November. Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

Senator Hyde-Smith has confidence in the ability of our state’s election officials to conduct a general election this fall that safeguards the integrity of Mississippians’ right to vote while protecting voters and election workers. Chris Gallegos, Spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

The election will not be delayed. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

When you’re scared of losing you will behave irrational. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

