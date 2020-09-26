Mississippi leaders react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, several Mississippi leaders are supporting his decision.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit was nominated on Saturday following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Governor Tate Reeves, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) shared their approval of Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Governor Reeves tweeted the following reaction on Twitter:

I am thrilled about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett! A strong constitutionalist. Means a lot for my girls to see such an example of strong, southern, Godly leadership from a conservative woman at the highest levels of the law. Ignore the inevitable slander and confirm her! Governor Tate Reeves via Twitter

I am thrilled about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett! A strong constitutionalist. Means a lot for my girls to see such an example of strong, southern, Godly leadership from a conservative woman at the highest levels of the law.



Ignore the inevitable slander and confirm her! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 26, 2020

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released the following statement:

“President Trump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. In Judge Barrett, I believe President Trump has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who, if confirmed, will bring an important perspective to the Court. “I look forward to being part of her historic and important confirmation process, which will follow precedent and regular Senate order. I take my constitutional ‘advice and consent’ responsibility very seriously, and I will carefully weigh Judge Barrett’s merits and qualifications and vote accordingly. “Filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court is a solemn process for our nation, and I hope Senate consideration of Judge Barrett will not descend into the dishonorable spectacle that Americans witnessed during the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.” U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement:

“Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding judge and an even better person. A mother to seven children, she was subjected to unfair attacks on her religious faith and judicial philosophy during her previous confirmation process. Her grace under pressure and long-standing commitment to the rule of law indicate that she has the right temperament to serve on the Supreme Court and go through a highly-charged confirmation process. I commend President Trump on another exceptional pick for the high court, and I hope to meet with Judge Barrett soon.” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

LATEST STORIES: