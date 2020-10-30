Mississippi leaders voice opposition to Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several state and community leaders took to the steps of the State Capitol on Friday, expressing their opposition to Initiative 65. The initiative would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Mississippians will either vote for or against two medical marijuana initiatives on November 3. Initiative 65 allows medical marijuana treatment for more than 20 specified qualifying conditions, and Alternative 65 A would restrict the ability to use marijuana to terminally ill patients.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “It would be a phenomenal effort that would take us away from the important work that we’re doing to fight the pandemic. This is an amazingly, complex, and difficult thing to set up.”

Mississippians for Compassionate Care supports Initiative 65. Jamie Grantham, a spokesperson for the group, said, “This is not a political issue. This is a medical issue between a patient and their physician.”

If Initiative 65 passes, Mississippi would become the 35th state in the country to have a regulated medical marijuana program.

