Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus members host ‘Date to Vaccinate’ events statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated with a series of community clinics across the state. “Date to Vaccinate” will take place on Sunday, August 29 (times vary) in various locations throughout the state.
“COVID 19 cases continue to rise in Mississippi. This pandemic is affecting everyone – from the elderly to the youth. The Caucus is working to increase access to the vaccine, which all state health experts agree is the most important thing we can get to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us,” said Angela Turner-Ford, MLBC Chairperson. “So, we are saying don’t wait and don’t hesitate. Get vaccinated!”
The vaccination sites include:
- Sen. Robert Jackson – Holly Grove MB Church in Crenshaw
- Sen. Barbara Blackmon – Mt. Zion MB Church in Canton
- Rep. Bo Brown – New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson
- Rep. John Faulkner – St. Paul MB Church in Byhalia
- Rep. Gregory Holloway, Sr. – New Life Cathedral of Worship in Hazlehurst
- Sen. Sarita Simmons – Greater New Kingdom MB Church in Cleveland
- Sen. Derrick Simmons – New Hope First Baptist Church in Greenville
- Rep. Cheikh Taylor – Peter’s Rock Temple COGIC in Starkville
- Rep. Bryant Clark – Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington
- Rep. Omeria Scott – Providence Baptist Church in Laurel
- Rep. Hester Jackson McCray – Living Word Ministry in Walls
- Rep. Kenneth Walker – First Baptist M.B. Church in Carthage
- Sen. Joseph Thomas – Mt. Vernon MB Church in Yazoo City
- Rep. Rickey Thompson – Second Baptist Church in Verona
- Rep. Daryl Porter, Jr. – St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church in McComb
- Rep. Stephanie Foster – Belmont Family Life Center in Raymond
- Rep. Jeffrey Harness – First Baptist M.B. Church of Port Gibson
- Sen. Angela Turner Ford – Mission Union MB Church in Columbus
- Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
- Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church