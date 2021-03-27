Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus pushes proposed budget approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Budget talks continue through the weekend at the Mississippi state capitol.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus met to discuss their budget proposal Saturday. It includes approximately $435 million. The proposal calls for an extension of postpartum care, enrichment programs for youth and expanding Medicaid.

“I would say for the most part of this session, we have been voting on the Republican agenda. I don’t know where that gets us, but we still have to advance what we believe,” said Senator Angela Turner-Ford, Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

Senator Turner-Ford plans to meet with House Speaker Philip Gunn regarding the proposal.