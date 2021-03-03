Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus urges neighbors to wear masks, social distance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus urged neighbors to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing. This comes after Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have over 200,000 Mississippians who already tested for the coronavirus. We must not forget about the over 6,000 who have died from coronavirus,” said Rep. Rickey Thompson (D-District 16).

“Although our cases have decreased, statistics show that only 7.63 percent of Mississippi’s population have been vaccinated,” said Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

The concerns come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against lifting preventative measures. Health officials and local leaders urged Mississippians to remain vigilant.