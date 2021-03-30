Mississippi Legislators end Senate’s version of medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Mississippi Legislative session wraps up, lawmakers chose to put an end to the senate’s version of a medical marijuana bill. Initiative 65, which Mississippi voters approved in November 2020, is the lone surviving initiative.

The Senate’s language on medical marijuana was place into Harper Grace’s Law, which was named after a two-year-old girl who suffered from a rare form of epilepsy. The bill allows for the use of CBD oil for medicinal purposes.

Harper Grace’s Law remains in place without the Senate language. State Representative Nick Bain spoke on the medical marijuana debate.

“Sixty-five is all that’s alive. The people voted on it overwhelmingly, and we wanted to honor the people’s wishes,” he stated.

Hurdles still remain for Initiative 65. There is a pending lawsuit in the Mississippi Supreme Court that could potentially affect medical marijuana in the state. The court is set to hear arguments in mid-April.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler challenged Initiative 65 saying it was unlawfully placed on the ballot last year.