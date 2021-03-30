Mississippi Legislature passes parole reform bill

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi House and Senate passed a bill that would provide parole eligibility for new categories of offenses. Senate Bill 2795 has been sent to Governor Tate Reeves for his signature.

Senator Juan Barnett sponsored the bill. Mississippi has the second highest incarceration rate in the nation.

“I know that I can go and lay down and sleep, and my conscious not be bothered because I didn’t let my politics get in the way of what is good for Mississippi,” said Barnett.

The governor has vetoed previous criminal justice reform bills. Barnett said he plans to speak with Reeves in hopes that he’ll sign the bill.