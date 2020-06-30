Mississippi Lottery adds 3 scratch-off games; Removing 4 games

1  of  2
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced three new scratch-offs games.

The games will be available at retailers on July 7, 2020.

The scratch-off games include: Strike It Rich, Bonus Crossword and Money Bags Doubler.

The corporation also announced the official end-date for four scratch-off games. Friday, July 31, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #2 – Happy Holidays Y’ALL
  • Game #5 – Fast 50’s
  • Game #6 – Money Bags
  • Game #9 – Love Y’ALL

Players have until October 29, 2020, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

