Mississippi Lottery adds 3 scratch-off games; Removing 4 games

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced three new scratch-offs games.
The games will be available at retailers on July 7, 2020.
The scratch-off games include: Strike It Rich, Bonus Crossword and Money Bags Doubler.
The corporation also announced the official end-date for four scratch-off games. Friday, July 31, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:
- Game #2 – Happy Holidays Y’ALL
- Game #5 – Fast 50’s
- Game #6 – Money Bags
- Game #9 – Love Y’ALL
Players have until October 29, 2020, to redeem valid prizes for these games.
