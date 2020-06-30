Mississippi Lottery adds 3 scratch-off games; Removing 4 games

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced three new scratch-offs games.

The games will be available at retailers on July 7, 2020.

The scratch-off games include: Strike It Rich, Bonus Crossword and Money Bags Doubler.

🗞 Breaking News!! Three new scratch-offs coming to a retailer near you, July 7. Comment below which game you'll play first! pic.twitter.com/ghWVSjGmLH — themslottery (@TheMSLottery) June 30, 2020

The corporation also announced the official end-date for four scratch-off games. Friday, July 31, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #2 – Happy Holidays Y’ALL

Game #5 – Fast 50’s

Game #6 – Money Bags

Game #9 – Love Y’ALL

Players have until October 29, 2020, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

LATEST STORIES: