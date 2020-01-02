Mississippi Lottery brings in millions for roads and bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Scratch off tickets are bringing in millions of dollars for Mississippi’s roads and bridges.
The tickets are drawing more customers into convenience stores like the Sprint Mart on Lakeland Drive in Flowood. An assistant store manager said people have won big. One customer won $1,000, and another customer won $500.
The spokesperson for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said sales are strong overall.
“Roughly five weeks, in total sales, we’ve brought in $54 million, and that’s about $11 million or so to the state. And as far as prize payouts go, that’s about $29 million in prize payouts,” said Meg Annison, Mississippi Lottery Corporation Communications Director.
Four new scratch-off games will be available on Tuesday, including a $10 dollar ticket.
Powerball and Mega Millions will start on January 30.