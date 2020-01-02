Mississippi Lottery brings in millions for roads and bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Scratch off tickets are bringing in millions of dollars for Mississippi’s roads and bridges. ​

The tickets are drawing more customers into convenience stores like the Sprint Mart on Lakeland Drive in Flowood. ​An assistant store manager said people have won big. One customer won $1,000, and another customer won $500.​

The spokesperson for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said sales are strong overall.​

“Roughly five weeks, in total sales, we’ve brought in $54 million, and that’s about $11 million or so to the state. And as far as prize payouts go, that’s about $29 million in prize payouts,” said Meg Annison, Mississippi Lottery Corporation Communications Director.

Four new scratch-off games will be available on Tuesday, including a $10 dollar ticket.

Powerball and Mega Millions will start on​ January 30. ​​