Mississippi Lottery Corporation adds new scratch-off games

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation added four new scratch-off games.

Powerball and Mega Millions will officially start in Mississippi on January 30, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories