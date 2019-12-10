Mississippi Lottery Corporation adds new scratch-off games

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation added four new scratch-off games.
New games out today! COMMENT which one you'll play first by using the emojis! 🎅🎄🎁☃️#havefunyall #dontmsyourchance #playmsyall #themslottery #playresponsibly pic.twitter.com/1Kl6naQk3A— The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (@TheMSLottery) December 10, 2019
New games out today! COMMENT which one you'll play first by using the emojis! 🎅🎄🎁☃️#havefunyall #dontmsyourchance #playmsyall #themslottery #playresponsibly pic.twitter.com/1Kl6naQk3A
Powerball and Mega Millions will officially start in Mississippi on January 30, 2020.