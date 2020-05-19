Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces April transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its April transfer of $9,709,843.36 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to more than $47.2 million since launch on November 25, 2019.

“We are pleased to be able continue to raise funds to benefit Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Yesterday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the awarding of initial paving contracts using lottery dollars. It is exciting to play a part in these developments that will benefit Mississippians!”

For a complete list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.