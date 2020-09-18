Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces August transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August transfer of $8,158,854.05 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. 

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

